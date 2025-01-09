'AITA for forcing my niece and nephew to join sit down dinners with the rest of the family?'

"AITAH for forcing my niece and nephew to participate in nightly sit down dinners with the rest of the family while they’re here?"

Growing up, my family ate dinner together most of the time. Sure we had occasions where a parent was late getting home from work, schedules, trips, etc.

But for the most part, it was every night. It was one of the foundational things for me that I appreciate and I always believed it would be important for me to have this for my own family. For the most part I do. There are more occasions where my husband can’t be home and it’s just me and kids, but we still do it.