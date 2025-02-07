'AITA for freaking out at my friends after they implied my husband was a creep?' UPDATED

"AITAH for freaking out at my friends after they implied my husband was a predator?"

I 27f and my husband 29m have been together 10 years and married for 6. He’s the love of my life. When we got together he moved in with me and my family because I lived with my parents at the time in a very expensive city. I have 3 younger siblings, 16f 14m and 12f.

For all their 14th birthdays I’ve always said I would take them on a trip. We took my sister on a trip for her 14th birthday and now at the end of this month we are taking my little brother. My husband and my brother get along better than anyone. Neither of them have a brother, my husband has a sister and my brother is the only boy out of 6 of us.