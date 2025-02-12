'AITA for getting my father's affair partner fired after exposing her affair to the school she worked at?'

Resident_Candle_015 wrote:

NTA. Why shouldn’t they have to answer for their sins? Christians right? The whole community should know. The kids? Maybe it should be their own responsibility to ensure that their children aren’t harmed by their actions…starting with not having affair children. Sounds like your aunt should be concerned with you, the destruction that your father has caused you, and the aftermath of same.

Orsombre wrote:

In the LGBT+ community, we had discussions about when you can out someone who is in the closet. People agreed that it is fair to out the hypocrite LGBT person who supports homophobes.

That the kids are victimized is not OP's fault, but the hypocrite mother.