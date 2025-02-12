'AITA for getting my father's affair partner fired after exposing her affair to the school she worked at?'

My mom and I found out in September that my father had been cheating on her for at least 5 years. How we know it was that long? He had two kids with her and the oldest is 4. His affair partner is someone pretty well known.
She made a name for herself for pushing Christian family values. She's been on local radio spewing hate for a lot of different people. I know someone who was her student before and she was a real AH to them all.
Always judging them for being in a private Christian school and not being Christian enough. She left her job for a while and I guess that's when she had the two kids. She started at a new school a couple of years ago, another Christian private school. When mom and I found out who she was were were very much in the wtf category.
My father wanted me to give her a chance and to not hold the affair against him and get to know his family. But since I'm 17 he couldn't force me and I told him I wanted nothing to do with him, her or their kids. It bothered me so much that I ended up looking up the school she worked for and I saw that they had a code of ethics for their teachers and she violated it in two ways.
One with the affair and two with having kids before marriage. So I anonymously contacted the school and shared that info with them and she ended up being fired. They didn't figure out I was the one who did it until last month when her appeal ended and she saw some of the evidence they had against her.
Of course they were angry and accused me of being awful and spiteful and think of the kids blah blah blah. I really don't care what they think and I love seeing that arrogant asshole knocked off her high horse. I don't feel bad and even if they ended up homeless and in a shelter because of it, that's not my problem.
But my aunt who I was always super close to sided with them on that. She said what I did was incredibly spiteful and it would have hurt the kids more than anyone if the consequences were homelessness or whatever. She told me I don't have to want anything to do with any of them but shouldn't have gone so far. AITA?
Lucky-Guess8786 wrote:
Luckily she has your dad for support, so the consequences would not be homelessness. Your aunt was wrong and should mind your own business. Admittedly you went nuclear, but you did nothing wrong. You saw a wrong and reported it. You can bet that miss-holier-than-thou fired people in the past for the same indiscretions. NTA.
JoeLefty500 wrote:
She’s not only a cheater, she’s a hypocrite and a liar who spews hate. Anyone who shuts her down and stops her from traumatizing more young people is objectively a good person. So I disagree with your aunt. You did the world a favour. Take a quiet bow. NTA.
Resident_Candle_015 wrote:
NTA. Why shouldn’t they have to answer for their sins? Christians right? The whole community should know. The kids? Maybe it should be their own responsibility to ensure that their children aren’t harmed by their actions…starting with not having affair children. Sounds like your aunt should be concerned with you, the destruction that your father has caused you, and the aftermath of same.
Orsombre wrote:
In the LGBT+ community, we had discussions about when you can out someone who is in the closet. People agreed that it is fair to out the hypocrite LGBT person who supports homophobes.
That the kids are victimized is not OP's fault, but the hypocrite mother.
Ireland1169 wrote:
NTA. Your father is a POS so is she but for a different reason. She is the Rabid Opinionated Christian, looks down on others for not being Christian/virginal enough, " She made a name for herself for pushing Christian family values." That's what she pushes but what she lives is best described as: I will be buried in a Y shaped coffin (we are a poetic lot here).
You did good (in my opinion) the family values was, she saw a family, decided she wanted it, took it, luckily the husband was a faithless POS & she succeeded.
How they end up is their problem not yours.
dawnoficefire wrote:
NTA it is one thing to be a single mother and a nasty affair partner. It's a whole other thing for her to treat people like crap for the same things or less. Especially kids as she's doing worse. Looks like her hypocrisy finally got up to her which I'm good with.
ComprehensiveNail416 wrote:
NTA. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”. You were just doing unto her as she did unto others, surely she would want you to do the good Christian thing.
shep2105 wrote:
YTA. Particularly since I didn't see where you called your DAD'S work, friends, social group, etc. and burn him at the stake too. Why is it that women only have the scorched earth policy with the mistress? It's your dad that took vows and CHOSE to blow up your family.
Sounds like he's a consummate liar, leading a double life for 5 fucking years and he gets a pass? Can't hold daddy accountable. So sick of teen girls and grown women ripping apart the other woman instead of the f--king man. She'll get hers eventually cuz shes with a liar and cheater. Smdh. And yes, I'm a woman, and not the "other" woman.
waxedgooch wrote:
I’d be looking at your aunt like…what mischief have you been getting into to defend that woman from accountability of her own actions? Most places, you can’t be fired for being pregnant out of wedlock. So if you’re a homewrecker, maybe be smarter and don’t be a total fucking hypocrite lol
Fine_Opposite8641 wrote:
You know she's right - one day you will come to regret your decisions. Not like you'll forgive her or anything but I can tell you as you get old you have a way of remembering the bad things you did and regretting them. To your soul. It's not pretty but I woke up in a sweat dreaming about the time we threw rocks at a neighborhood girl when I was 5. Then the time I beat up a kid for nothing.
Then the time I stole that thing. You owe them nothing but you really should think about if this is the kind of person you really want to be. You are young. S--t happens. You don't have to forgive your Dad or his "affair partner." But you don't have to be like them either. Something to think about.