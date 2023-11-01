"AITA for getting married and not letting anyone from my side of the family know?"

I (27F) come from an extremely religious background, the kind where there are certain expectations and lifestyles you usually cannot get away from.

However, I was extemely lucky because thanks to my academic success during high school, and after a lot of support from my teachers, I was able to get away and go to an ivy league university. That was where I discovered I was gay.

I never came out, but more or less drifted apart from my family over the years. Mostly because I did not at all fit the description of their idea of an ideal woman. So we had a lot of issues and conflicts including my "lack of faith" in religion that triggered them to keep contact with me to a bare minimum.