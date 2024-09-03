'AITA for unintentionally getting a midwife fired after she kept me out of the birthing room?' UPDATED 2X

OP responded:

The OB was so apologetic. She assumed I had to leave the room for some reason and just didn't make it back in time. From the time my wife was determined to be ready to push to when our daughter was born was only about 15 minutes.

My wife is an absolute rockstar and pushed for all she was worth, so the baby came quickly. It wasn't until after that the OB learned I was locked out of the unit along with both moms. I don't blame the OB at all.