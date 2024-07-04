'AITA for getting my roommate to hook up with my ex to get my favorite coffee mug back?' UPDATED 3X

I collect coffee mugs shaped as cool things. Anyways, I dated a guy for a year that brought me back this mug from the states shaped as a shark, handle was a fin (semi-expensive mug, I looked into buying another one). I LOVE sharks more than anything, so this was the perfect gift.
This mug was so perfect that I would never use it for coffee because coffee wasn’t worthy of this mug. When we broke up, despite my love for the shark mug, I put it in the “box of stuff” you give back to your ex, thinking it would bring back too many memories. Now, a year later I’m happily with someone else and these memories are no longer.
I basically just want my favourite mug back.
My roommate who is newly single is on tinder happened to match with my ex, I explained the mug story and now we’ve made it a mission for her to go over there, hookup with him, and take the mug in the morning.
To be fair, he’s only looking for the hook up as he has stated in his profile, so no emotional sabotage.
Edit: to be fair, she was already planning on hooking up with him anyways, I just told her to comment on the mug if she saw it to be funny, she said she would just get it back.
Update: I know you all desperately want this edit. He’s invited her over to check out his new place when he’s done moving (with a wink at the end of course). So progress, unpack kitchen essentials and chill anyone?
EMERGENCY UPDATE 2: the ex and my roommate are still talking, but now my ex’s roommate has also matched with her on tinder and is asking her to come over (same house). This plot twist is f-king unreal.
extrabagel wrote:
YTA but this is so funny that I don’t care.
SelfANew wrote:
Mission Impossible Theme plays in the background.
Mystery_Substance wrote:
Jaws theme plays after that.
upyourbumchum wrote:
YTA but who cares! Hilarious and keep on keeping on. This is like a Seinfeld episode.
OrangeDoormat wrote:
YTA. So you're p-mping your friend for a mug? Nice.
Lelra wrote:
YTA. But have her check his cabinets for other cool mugs as well. If you're going to steal one, might as well keep going.
OP responded:
HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA. Could you imagine.
Itsalrightmeow wrote:
"Man I slept with this girl last night and when she left, half my mugs were gone!"
[deleted] wrote:
YTA, but do it anyway because you’re a pimp, and if a pimp wants it, a p-mp gets it.
Hello again, and thank you for coming with me on operation shark mug. I am please to update you all on this fine Thursday; this is what has happened: The roommate did in fact sleep with the ex, the roommate did in fact see the mug and she also DID NOT take it back. The s-x was inevitable. I thought all was lost in operation shark mug, my dreams crushed to say the least. Game over.
BUT THEN. I recently was in a wedding which the ex attended as a close friend. Him and I made conversation about the roommate, about the mug, and eventually I came clean about the plan (yeah, that’s right, I’m not a total d-ckhead after all) he told me that it was a hilarious plan, but that he had to be honest with me.
The shark mug, you see, was too important to use as well. So...the fate of the shark mug is....his f-king toothbrush holder. He sent me picture evidence later that evening, and I told him I deserved it for the plan I hatched. End of the day, it was a good laugh for all. The end.
TwistMeTwice wrote:
The real heart of the story is that everyone has a favourite mug. Mine's a Cornishware mug that I picked up at university in Cornwall some twenty years ago. (FYI: Cornishware is blue and white wide striped) I mentioned to my mum that I was amazed I'd kept it intact for so long.
The following week, she dropped it on the stone floor. I miss my damn mug. I can get a replacement, they're cheap as chips and so common, but still.
mayaripagsamba45 wrote:
Honestly...I could say this is some immature BS.
But...considering all the depressing and messed up stuff we get lately, this was some Rom Com level shenanigans that made me laugh 😆
LosCampesinosDeJapon wrote:
This seems like it was done in a spirit that OP knew everyone involved would be ok with, and find funny. That's a pretty important piece of context. I know if I were single and one of my exes hatched this plan, I would personally find it pretty funny. But I know some people who would be super offended.
notsooriginalposter wrote:
I don't know, I guess this is funny but the idea of sending someone to seduce and then rob someone else, even when it's just a mug, leaves me feeling pretty icky.
Nanovirus27 wrote:
So in the end. The mug was never recovered.
Yesimreadytorumble wrote:
So he got to f- her friend and kept the mug? Clearly, there’s a winner here and it’s not OP.