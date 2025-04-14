'AITA for ghosting my ex because she is married now? She keeps messaging me.' UPDATED 3X

However, most of our friends have sided with Jason, and he is spreading a false narrative that Lisa married him for money and waited for 6 months exactly so that she is eligible for a significant alimony (based on their prenup). Everyone suspects that we (Lisa and I) planned this whole charade for Jason's money.

• Lisa left and came me because she wanted to put as much physical distance between Jason and her before she told him that she was leaving him.

• And of course Lisa and I are not getting back together. I understand the vulnerable position she is in, and I just want to make sure she is safe.