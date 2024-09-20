'AITA for giving my brother's girlfriend training chopsticks without asking?'

lordmwahaha wrote:

YTA. I am the only white person I know who struggles with chopsticks - it’s actually a skill that most people seem to have. Like I get made fun of for not being able to do it. You made an assumption when you should have asked. And it came across quite rude. Plenty of white people can use chopsticks.

EDIT: Some people have correctly called me out for saying “most people can use chopstick” (even though tbh, I did say “seem to have”, because I was talking about my own experience and not trying to make a blanket claim). It is, in fact, more regional than that. In MY area, in a predominately white country, it’s unusual to not be able to use chopsticks.