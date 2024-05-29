'AITA for giving heirloom jewelry to my daughters instead of my sister-in-law?' MAJOR UPDATE

He says it’s very common for heirloom jewelry to be given to the daughter-in-law and he and his fiancée even cited Meghan Marke and Kate Middleton as examples. Legally there is no case to be made, my mother left those items to me. I have politely declined their request explaining that I can’t let one of my daughters go without and that they were very close to their grandma while his fiancée did not know her.

His fiancée is apparently distraught and claims we don’t see her as family. My father wants me to keep the items and give one to my brother so that all of my mom’s kids eventually get one item and I can do as I see fit with the rest. My sister kindly has offered up her bracelet.