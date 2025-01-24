'AITA for giving money set aside for my son to his daughter’s mother? He feels betrayed.'

"AITAH for giving money set aside for my son to his daughter’s mother?"

My husband and I are fortunate that we were able to not just put our children through college, but also put money aside for their future weddings. As our sons got older, one of them, Frank, told us that he didn’t plan on getting married. My husband and I talked about it and decided that when the time came, we would give him money towards the down payment on his first home.

We also told our other son that this was an option as well, and he could use the money for either. From ages 20 to 23, Frank dated Nadine. They were pretty serious and according to Frank, he planned to be with her long term. She was very close with our family and even vacationed with us. Then, one day, out of nowhere, he announced that they broke up.