'AITA for responding go f yourself when my dad invited me to my half-sibling's birthday?'

I wrote "go f yourself" in the note and mom sent it back with the invite. My dad then came to our house and yelled at my mom for what I had done and then he confronted me a few days later about doing that where the kids would have seen it if they'd opened it first.

He said I was a sh--ty, petulant kid who never appreciated anything. I asked him why he wasn't at work to provide for all those kids he has and leaving me alone because the best thing that ever happened to me was getting him out of my life. Then one of his stepkids tried to give me s--t in school because of it, that I had made life at dads worse for everyone. AITA?

The internet had a lot to say in response.

yungeel wrote: