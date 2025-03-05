'AITA for going to a concert last minute with a friend, without inviting my friend who couldn’t afford it?'

I honestly didn’t want to be in a situation where I had to cover everything for her again, especially since it was such a spontaneous trip. Now, she seems upset that we went without her even texted me very hostile and I’m wondering if I was wrong for not at least asking if she wanted to come. AITA?

Spare_Ad5000 wrote:

NTA, and no, you shouldn't be covering payments for her. You need a break from her and her hostility.

If you respond to her hostile text at all, text, "You said you couldn't afford it."