'AITA for going to a pre-planned family vacation instead of my boyfriend's mom's funeral?' MAJOR UPDATE

'Where's X? Why didn't she come? She's in Cabo? Eh?' And the fact that he even offered to reimburse you for some of your outlay, shows how badly he wanted you there. But you chose other people over his needs. In addition, you went with your mother, which would just remind him that he doesn't have a mother anymore.'

'Personally, this is a dealbreaker and I would break up with someone over this. Imagine if the shoe was on the other foot?? Your mother dies, and he's like 'Soz, but I'm still going to go on the bros holiday. We cool tho, right?' How utterly selfish and self-centred of you. Ugh. YTA. You are SO the AH here. And no one can convince me otherwise.'

oh-my wrote: