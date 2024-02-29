'AITA for going fishing with old friends the day my ex was giving birth?' UPDATED 3X

Staying friends with an ex can get super complicated if you're in different emotional spaces.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for going fishing the day his ex gave birth. He wrote:

"AITA for going fishing the day my ex was giving birth?"

I (M29) ended a relationship with this woman, Maria (F27), about 1.5 years ago. Our relationship was largely casual, and I made it abundantly clear to Maria that I didn't want a serious long-term relationship.

Maria agreed since we had such wildly different values and beliefs, but after being together for about 11 months she confessed that she wanted a serious relationship with the prospect of getting married. I declined, as I thought (and still think) we're way too different to start something like that. We continued our relationship for a few more months when Maria brought up marriage and starting a family again.