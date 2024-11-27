'AITA for going home early from work and being upset about my husband’s best friend’s comments?'

This really rubbed me the wrong way. Jake isn’t in any kind of authority over my position, and this isn’t the first time he’s made comments when I’ve been allowed to leave work early due to personal circumstances. I feel like it’s overstepping, especially since my boss had no issue with me coming in briefly.

Now I’m wondering: AITA for going home early with permission, or for being upset about Jake’s comments?

EDIT: I have pneumonia so its not contagious and "Jake" and I don't work in the same department.