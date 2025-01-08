'AITA for going off on my sister after she kept returning my car with an empty tank?'

Pelagic_One wrote:

NTA. You asked her a few times and she came back with the most childish response in the universe. Let her hire a car and see if the petrol was worth complaining about.

OP responded:

I'm just fed up always letting here borrow my car without filling it up it also cost me a lot of money. The disrespect she shows towards me is unbelievable.

mtngrl60 wrote:

Of course you are NTA. Your sister doesn’t get to borrow your car anymore. Is that simple. As for your mother. Tell her from one mom to another, she needs to step up and do the f-k better.