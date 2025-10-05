'AITA for going on vacation without my step daughter?' UPDATED

My husband came in off the road this morning, so we all got to have breakfast together. We sat down with my step daughter and she read the messages between her father and mother - where her mom said no. We explained to her that this was going to be more of an adult trip and that maybe next year we can go over the summer when we have a bit more time with her.

She was obviously upset. My husband then allowed her to call her mom and ask herself, her mom went off. Talking about “that witch is trying to take my place” and “she will never be your mom. If you’re going to Disney then dad and I are taking you and that witch can stay home” etc.