'AITA for 'gossiping' with my mum about my brother's fiance who potentially lied about giving birth?'

Whenever someone would ask about Jane or the baby, they would shut it down with vague answers like ‘Every pregnancy is different’ or ‘She’s carrying small, which isn’t unusual’. They barely shared anything about the pregnancy. No ultrasound pictures, no baby shower, and Jane didn’t want anyone around during the delivery.

I also discovered that every craving she listed, came from one article about pregnancy cravings (she even listed multiple items in the same order as the article).

When the baby was born, we were finally allowed to see Jane and John (and baby of course).