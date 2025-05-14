'AITA for grounding my stepdaughter for selling my formal dress without asking me?'

detail_giraffe wrote:

YTA, if you genuinely didn't tell her that you were just lending her this dress. Who lends a teenager an item of clothing that is valuable and "one of a kind" and doesn't make it clear it's a loan and ask for it back immediately afterwards?

If it was clear to her that it was a loan, NTA. But if someone let me take an item of clothing that was too small for them, wear it to a party like prom where it could get damaged, and never asked for it back, I'd probably assume it was mine too. And if it was hers, it was her right to sell it. What did she say when you confronted her? Did she say that, in her understanding, you had given her the dress?