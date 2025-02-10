'AITA for guilting my family about sleeping arrangements for our trip? The kids get so much space.'

My family are all staying at my parents next month and my two siblings are all insisting they can’t share rooms with their children?
One sibling wants three rooms, one for them and one for their 5yo, one for their 3yo.
The other sibling said they need one for them then one for their 9 months old as they won’t sleep in a cot in the same room as their parents now he’s transitioned to his own room at home.
Therefore this means that my parents are saying they will just sleep on the sofa and give their room to my sister which I feel is ridiculous as one of the little ones will be in a crib in a room with an unused double bed. I am staying in a hotel nearby with my child and husband as our little one doesn’t sleep well and we don’t want to be the reason everybody is woken up.
I told them this is ridiculous, and somebody should share a room with their child as my poor parents in their 70s shouldn’t be sleeping on the sofa. They think I don’t understand but I’m being an AH by guilting them I’m not staying there so I shouldn’t have an opinion. therefore...AITA?
Note this is only for 2 nights.
EDIT: okay it's clear to me I'm not being ridiculous by suggesting room shares and I'm NTA, I'm going to just enjoy my hotel and sleep soundly and sit back and stay out of it.
leanyka wrote:
So (counting) they need what, 5 bedrooms to accommodate their two families while your parents, who own the house, must sleep on the sofa? NTA, this is just ridiculous. Or, I mean, if the house had like 10 bedrooms, of course, but…come on.
Tbh I think that y’all could be sleeping there quite comfortably- one room for your parents, one for you guys with a baby, one for a family with a 9months, and two remaining for the parents with two kids. This is PLENTY of space and I can’t comprehend they all require separate bedrooms for their kids including (checking notes) a 9 months old baby.
OP responded:
Yes, it’s a 5 bedroom property, in an ideal world you are correct we should all fit, the rooms are also very spacious its 4 double rooms and one single. I simply don’t feel comfortable as the one couple with the 2 children get very anxious/ cranky when anything disturbs their children’s sleep, so I can’t be assed with the possibility of my child waking theirs. So I sleep soundly in a hotel.
lihzee wrote:
NTA. Your siblings sound unbelievably selfish, good grief.
OP responded:
They don’t believe they are, they believe that’s what their children need for good sleep.
CmdrHorationovastar wrote:
How can't the 5 and 3-year-olds not sleep in the same room to begin with and why don't the parents sleep with the 9month old...? Whatever...NTA. You're right, it's absolutely ridiculous, and you're just looking out for your parents.
OP responded:
Apparently because they might disturb each other.
geekylace wrote:
NTA. Your siblings sound selfish and entitled. However, it’s not your home and if your parents choose to enable the monsters they raised then let them. You can’t force others to be better people. You did what you could by calling out their behaviour but it’s time to let it go, especially when your parents enable it.
OP responded:
Thank you, I needed to just write the post to let it go, instead of it rattling in my brain!
Acrobatic_Ad_74 wrote:
NTA. Saying it's none of your business because you're not staying there is effectively kicking you out of the family. They are being incredibly selfish and entitled. If this is the arrangement they want for their kids then one set of parents should be on the couch. Your parents are being doormats by doing this.
They shouldn't be giving up their bed for ungrateful kids. I honestly cannot believe the bald cheek and sense of entitlement coming from their own kids. How did your parents get it so wrong with everyone but you. You're the only one talking sense.
basaltbapepper wrote:
You’re NTA for wishing your siblings would be different and more considerate but in this case just let your parents do what they want and don’t worry about it. If your siblings are this inconsiderate, you will probably have bigger fish to fry in the future.
FormerRep6 wrote:
Wow! When I was a kid and we visited relatives we kids slept on the floor. I never thought anything of it. When people visited us the kids gave up our beds to the adults. It never once occurred to me to insist on sleeping in a bed, including my own.
Nor did it occur to my parents to say a that a bedroom would be required for each of their children. Your siblings are being ridiculous. Your parents should just say no.
Traditional-Bag-4508 wrote:
NTA. Your parents need to speak up. We went on vacation with IL's and nephew & his wife had a room, their 1.5 year old got a room, my niece & her husband had the loft with no privacy. The baby should have been w parents. The next year, nephew had two kids insisted each needed their own individual room. Wanted his sister & husband take the couch, in the common area. She said nope, we just won't come.
snowpixiemm wrote:
NTA. You've stated your opinion and it wasn't received. Now let it drop. I know you are looking out for your parents, but if they have their wits about them they can advocate for themselves.
This is their house and if they are fine with sleeping on the floor or couch that is their decision. You pushing the issue will not help anyone and it might actually alienate you to everyone, including your parents.
Please know I agree with you. The baby can sleep in the same room with it's parents. The 3 and 5 yr olds can sleep in the same room or on the floor in the living room. But if your siblings are being brats about this and your parents are willing to bend them that's their decision.
rora_borealis wrote:
NTA.
You should be standing up for your parents. The demands from your family are too much.