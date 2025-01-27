'AITA for hanging up the phone on my GF after I said clearly 'I don't want to talk about deceased cats?'

"AITAH for hanging up the phone on my GF after I said clearly 'I don't want to talk about d--d cats?'"

So I just hung up on her after she said "well that's your opinion." We were having a casual conversation and she proceeds to bring up a girlfriend of hers and she says "her cat passed last night."

I did a FULL STOP on the conversation and said "No I don't want to hear about it." And she proceeds to say "well I don't know how a cat gets stuck in an HVAC system."

OH GREAT, so what this cat was cooked to de--th? This has ALWAYS been a hot button subject, I love cats more than people (sorry) but most people probably feel the same with it comes to empathy and animals. There's been several instances where a dead or dying cat has come up and I've CLEARLY stated I don't want to talk about it, change the subject.