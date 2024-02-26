'AITA for hanging up on my GF after discovering her mom was spying on our convos?' UPDATED 2X

Having your privacy violated is an awful feeling, it's enough to shatter a whole relationship.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if he was wrong for hanging up on his GF after he found out her mom was listening in. he wrote:

"AITA for hanging up on my girlfriend after discovering her mom was spying during our personal conversations?"

I (18M) have been dating my girlfriend (17F) for about 7 months. Tonight her and I had a deep conversation about some relationship hiccups, and I shared personal family struggles I typically only discuss with my therapist. As we finally got to a place we felt comfortable leaving things, I heard whispering in the background.