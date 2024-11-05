'AITA for having a go at my boyfriend when he ate the last of my food while I was in the bathroom?'

So, my boyfriend (24M) and I (24F) went to a restaurant for only our second time eating out together. This week has been really rough at work, and I asked him to go out for food, saying I needed a pick-me-up.
I mentioned I wasn't super hungry since I had already eaten, but I was really looking forward to having some dumplings and soup—I even talked about how excited I was for the dumplings during the drive there.
When we ordered, I made it clear that I only wanted four dumplings and some soup. My boyfriend ordered two large mains for himself since he has a bigger appetite. When the food arrived, I shared my soup with him and tasted a bite of his food, but I was mostly focused on my dumplings. When my dumplings came, I ate one before I needed to run to the bathroom.
When I got back, he had eaten both of the remaining dumplings! I was really upset because I had been looking forward to them and only got to eat one. I told him how disappointed I was and called him selfish, saying he never thinks of me. I asked him to pay for how much he ate since I had specifically wanted those dumplings.
I don’t want to make a big deal out of it, but I feel like he should have asked before just taking them, especially since I had expressed how excited I was. AITA for getting upset, calling him out for being selfish and asking him to pay more?
InformalTranslator97 wrote:
NTA but fighting over food is never a problem in these situations. Sorry for making an assumption but I don't think it's the food that angered but a reoccurring pattern from him. Why don't you guys have a long conversation?
When there's a big problem that couples refuse to talk about they will fight about smaller things to release the steam but also making up after it is easier. If there's a bigger problem in your relationship, smaller fights will occur more often.
OP responded:
Honestly I think that’s a very fair assumption because you’re spot on. I reckon it’s chat time.
Special_Respond7372 wrote:
Who eats someone else’s food without asking? That’s ridiculous and rude. I hope you ordered some more dumplings and ate them before leaving the restaurant. NTA.
OP responded:
I didn’t want to eat more because I was annoyed, but I’ll make sure I get them and hoard it.
visible_concern8089 wrote:
NTA at all. He definitely shouldn't have eaten them without asking and should have offered to buy you more. If he is eating 2 entrees and stealing your food it sounds like he might have some issues with overeating lol. I am in the US and 2 entrees at most Asian restaurants would be enough food for 4 people.
OP responded:
He works out a lot, so he does eat a lot of food. But if he was that hungry I wish he had ordered more.
AsparagusWTweak wrote:
NTA. Who the hell actually eats the rest of someone’s meal like that? That’s so gross and weird. Especially if he’d ordered a large amount for himself.
How long have you been in a relationship if this is only your second time eating out together?
Personally, I would make a big deal out of it, even if it’s embarrassing for him because he deserves to be embarrassed. He was selfish. Call him out.
If it were me, I’d dumpling him. This is such a bananas thing for any adult to do.
KemDraws wrote:
NTA I'm sorry to say but no one is dumb enough to think someone going to the bathroom isn’t going to finish the food when they get back, especially if it’s three dumplings. He did that on purpose. If it’s early in your relationship he may have been testing your boundaries and seeing what he can do. If I were you that would be a major red flag for me and I would reconsider the relationship.
Snailsinyouranus wrote:
NTA but from the sounds of it, it’s also pretty early into the relationship?
Honestly, I’d dump him over the dumplings, girl. If he’s already starting to show a lack of respect for you this early it will NOT get better later on. Run.