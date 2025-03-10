'AITA for having a snack with my brother and SIL after she had made a remark about my wife?'

I felt uncomfortable about it but my wife looked totally pissed off. I tried to change the topic but my wife said she takes care of our son, maintains our house while I work, decorated our house from scratch (all true, and I routinely thank her for it).

My SIL said it was a joke, but within a few minutes my wife just said she wasn't feeling well and we went back. During the drive back and when we came back home, she made it very clear that she won't be keeping any contact with her until she gets a clear apology. Today, my brother called and suggested we grab a bite to eat. I said sure. The way he said it, it really seemed like it was just the two of us.