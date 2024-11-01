'AITA for 'hiding' my child's savings account from my ex and not letting him contribute?' UPDATED

That's entirely on him. (I can see why he is your ex). Your son is only 12. There is a whole lot of time for your ex to open his own savings account, contribute as he wants, then give that to your son when he comes of age. All by himself. Like an adult. Guess WTA is here. Not you. NTA.

arc_en_ciel-x2 wrote:

NTA. Also some possible red flags in the fact that he doesn't just want to contribute to the savings but wants to be the co-owner and know how much money is in there. It comes to mind for me to make sure this money is protected for your child and cannot be accessed by anyone else.

Reasonable-sale8611 wrote: