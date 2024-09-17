'AITA for hiding my boyfriend’s anime body pillow while my parents were visiting?' UPDATED

Talkingmice wrote:

There’s a huge difference between anime/video game decorations and s--ualized anime content. A busty mousepad and a s--y body pillow would most definitely make anyone feel uncomfortable; I get that it’s his space too but I think a small amount of compromise for a limited time isn’t a problem at all.

He might see it as you being embarrassed of his interests but the reality is most people aren’t comfortable with s--ualized decor, it’s not about anime at all.

NTA, he really needs to have more consideration for others.