'AITA for hitting on my GF's friend after she insisted on not telling them I'm her BF?' UPDATED

No one wants to be kept a secret, like you're shameful to be with.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a guy asked if he was wrong for flirting with his girlfriend's friend after she insisted he keep their relationship "secret." He wrote:

"AITA for hitting on my GF's friend after she insisted on not telling them I'm her BF?"

My GF and I have been official for a few weeks now. She hasn't introduced me to her friend group yet, which I didn't think much of at first. We were all set to hang out, but before that, my gf said to me not to mention we were together. I asked why and she said because she wasn't ready for it. For that night, I was OK with it.