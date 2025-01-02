'AITA for honking at driver that stopped in the oncoming lanes mid left turn for a pedestrian?'

So recently, I had a bit of an argument with my stepdad while driving. So, I was the one driving when this happened. There was a driver from the other side of the road in the center left turn lane, and they were turning left. If they didn’t stop in the middle of the road, then everything would have been fine.
But they ended up stopping in the middle of the travel lanes. I ended up having to brake decently hard to avoid tboning them. It really frightened me, and in response, I honked at them. But the thing is, they were stopping because of a crossing pedestrian.
Then, my stepdad gets pissed at me for honking, calling me an AH, saying that they were just letting the pedestrian through, and not running the pedestrian over. He even accused me of trying to urge that driver to just run over the pedestrian. Yes, I’m serious. On the one hand, I can fully understand that one would want to let a pedestrian through.
I’d want drivers to stop for me and not hit or endanger me. But I counter argue that with this. If the other driver couldn’t clear the driveway by the time the pedestrian would reach it, then they should have stayed in the CLTL and waited for the pedestrian to get fully across, even if that means having to wait even longer for a gap in oncoming traffic.
If I were that other driver, that’s what I would have have one. But what do you think? Am I an asshole for honking at that other driver, or not?
afresh18 wrote:
Info- what was the light situation? Were you all turning on a blinking yellow(meaning to yield to on coming traffic) or was it a green light? Either way though I don't see what you honking accomplished. Even if you argue they shouldn't have started going if there was a pedestrian, you'd be equally responsible for following them when they went instead of waiting.
OP responded:
There was no stoplight here. It was a little ways down, and the sidewalk crossed the driveway. The pedestrian was crossing over there. The other driver came from a center left turn lane.
atticdoor wrote:
INFO: Was the pedestrian already on the road when the other car braked? If the answer is yes, then of course the other driver should have braked rather than kill a man. If the answer is no, then of course he shouldn't have stopped to let a pedestrian over the road and risk the car behind (you!) bumping him and necessitating a minor repair.
OP responded:
Yes, the pedestrian had already entered the crosswalk before the other car turned.
Particular_Class4130 wrote:
YTA. I see a lot of people asking for more info. Like when did the pedestrian start crossing and was it a yellow or green light. In my opinion none of that matters because you are automatically the AH for this:
"There was a driver from the other side of the road in the center left turn lane, and they were turning left. If they didn’t stop in the middle of the road, then everything would have been fine. But they ended up stopping in the middle of the travel lanes.I ended up having to brake decently hard to avoid tboning them."
You saw a driver in the intersection making a left turn and instead of automatically slowing down to ensure that the driver had cleared the intersection before you reached him, you just continued at normal speed expecting that he would just get out of your way in time and when that didn't happen you slammed on the brakes. Who the hell taught you how to drive?
When I'm approaching an intersection and see a driver in the intersection making a left turn I'm immediately slowing down. Even if the left turning vehicle hasn't entered the intersection yet I take my foot off the gas and have it hovering over the brake pedal just in case the left turning car suddenly pulls out in front of me.
I don't give a s00t what the other driver did, the fact that you saw a car making a left turn and instead of automatically slowing down to make he would clear intersection you just continued approaching at normal speed makes you a careless driver.
Ask your dad to buy you a defensive driving course. Defensive driving involves anticipating that other drivers do unexpected things and being ready to avoid a collision when that happens. Your also the AH for honking the horn. The purpose of the horn isn't to tell other drivers that you are mad at them, it's to alert other drivers of some impending danger.
Like if I see a driver in the lane beside me about to come into my lane but they haven't fully passed me yet I'll lightly tap my horn to let them know I'm there. I don't know your stepfather, he might be a jerk most of the time but he likely has a lot more experience than you when it comes to driving safely. You should probably listen to him.
Tommyblockhead20 wrote:
People like to use honking whenever they upset, but it is an important safety tool, so it shouldn’t be misused/used unnecessarily as that can devalue it.
At least in my opinion, there’s only 2 situations it should be used. 1, if honking will alert the other driver to prevent them from an eminent collision. 2, if the driver did something wrong and doesn’t realize it, honking may help them realize and avoid that mistake in the future.
It should not be used if it won’t stop a collision and the driver knows what they did wrong. It is not useful, so it devalues the horn, like the boy who cried wolf.
It sounds like that may be the case here.
They started turning, then realized the turn was not clear and stopped in the middle of the road? I have to imagine they knew that was wrong, but had nothing else they could do after they started turning. And they couldn’t get out of the way in time, so focusing on honking could actually endanger yourself. It’s more important to just focus on braking.
I think there’s a subredditalong the lines of dont break just honk of the people who focus on honking and crash when it could’ve been avoided had they focused on breaking. With that said, you aren’t really an AH, I just would say honking isn’t helpful in the situation as I understand it.