"AITA for honking at driver that stopped in the oncoming lanes mid left turn for a pedestrian?"

So recently, I had a bit of an argument with my stepdad while driving. So, I was the one driving when this happened. There was a driver from the other side of the road in the center left turn lane, and they were turning left. If they didn’t stop in the middle of the road, then everything would have been fine.

But they ended up stopping in the middle of the travel lanes. I ended up having to brake decently hard to avoid tboning them. It really frightened me, and in response, I honked at them. But the thing is, they were stopping because of a crossing pedestrian.