'AITA for 'humiliating' my neighbor's kids by having them help me fix a window they broke?' MAJOR UPDATE

So, I spent a few afternoons after school helping her, and that experience really stuck with me. I figured this was a similar opportunity for these kids. My neighbor agreed, so I showed the boys how to fix the window. At first, it was a little awkward, but they warmed up to it and actually did a great job. About 30 minutes in, my girlfriend pulled into the driveway.

She gave me and the boys a weird look but went inside without saying anything. After we finished, I thanked the kids, sent them home, and went inside. My girlfriend immediately asked why I had them help. I told her I thought it was a good way for them to learn from their mistake, just like I had when I was younger.