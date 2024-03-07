'AITA for using my husband's affair with my cousin against them? He's begging to stay.'

Instead I waited almost six more months. A month before she graduated from university I went to my grandparents and broke down. I told them that I just found out about the cheating and that I was shattered. That my own family would do that to me. I stayed with them for a couple of weeks.

My husband tried to get to me but I didn't talk to him. My grandmother helped me get a lawyer for the divorce during this time. My cousin has basically been shunned by the family now. My house was a premarital asset and was covered in our prenup. I gave my ex one month to move out.

My grandparents are old school about marriage and family. They are beyond pissed. They said that they couldn't fix what she did but they could make their displeasure clear. They gave me her money.