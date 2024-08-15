'AITA for telling my husband to stop asking our son for money, even though he regrets how we treated him in the past?'

Our son has a peculiar tendency to spoil all the women he considers family. He made amends with the girl he b-llied in high school, and they’re now good friends. He also lavishes attention and financial support on my husband’s younger sisters — his aunts. They told us that he said he doesn’t care who they help, even if it’s us, but despite this, they’re still hesitant to get involved.

They’ve only helped us out a couple of times and are clearly reluctant to do more, likely because they don’t want to jeopardize their close relationship with him. My husband is heartbroken. He’s trying to reconnect with our son, but every time he reaches out for help or to mend things, he’s met with anger or silence.