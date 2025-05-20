Husband accuses wife of privacy invasion after she uncovers his infidelity with family friend. AITA?

I almost immediately threw up! So of course I scroll up and read the messages that were still there. He talked about how incredible their first kiss was and how much she meant to him, and sent her a picture of him and my daughter at this family event as if he was some kind of single father.

Meanwhile this is my partner of 19 years, my husband of 12 years, my daughter's father and my literal best friend! I was heartbroken, still am honestly…

The first thing he did when I confronted him was to ask me how I knew and I told him so he threw a fit saying I didn’t trust him and that I was invading his privacy… Like WTF?!? So truly, AITA??

