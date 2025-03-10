'AITA if I refused to pay for a commission that was made for me? There was miscommunication.'

I told her "No thanks" She argued that it was done now, she had taken time and materials to make it. I repeated that I did not want it.

She started going on about how I should not have commissioned it if I did not want to buy it. I explained that she had said nothing to me about before making it. She should have arranged with me, not just gone off a second hand description from Robert.

We could have agreed on a price, far lower than the £400 she was wanting now, maybe even taken a deposit before starting. She tried to argue but I finished by saying that £400 was over priced for a painted mirror, and while it is probably better than I can do (I'm not good at art) a standard grade art student could probably do a better job.