Bride faces relentless pressure from in-laws for non-walking baby to be flower girl. AITA?

Specialist_Point1980

Pretty sure you AND your husband should be no contact with anyone being racist. Is your husband going to allow that racism to be directed at any children you have? Your fiance should be handling his racist family, they shouldn’t even be invited to your wedding. Why would you want a racist there or anyone who bows down to their demands??

That’s not even factoring in how dumb it would be to have a flower girl who can’t even walk yet. Double dumb to have a flower girl be held by her racist father walking down the aisle on YOUR wedding day that you will have photos from.

Oh dear husband, look at this photo of the man who is racist to me and his kid from our wedding, aweeeee. It would taint the day for me personally. Your fiancé should be the one shutting this down and shutting it all down hard otherwise I’d rethink the marriage because why is your fiance okay with his own family being racist to his soon to be wife??? NTA.