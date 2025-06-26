'AITA? I sold her shoes since she sold my magic collection...'

I (23M) had a collection of Magic the Gathering cards that I kept in my storage locker under my bed. My girlfriend (22F) recently took my storage locker to a local card shop and sold my whole collection. The shop owner is shady for accepting to cut my lock off. I got upset with my girlfriend and asked why she sold them.
Her response being, "You don't play anymore." Between work, school, and her I don't have the time for any of my hobbies. I told my girlfriend to get out of my apartment and that her selling my stuff was a perfect reason to break up with her. She started crying and began saying hateful things which I ignored.
I had locked myself in the bathroom waiting for her to finally leave. When she did, I gathered her all her shoes (this probably makes me an ahole) and sold them. She found out and went off on me getting a punch to me.
I told her, "Well you never wear them." I asked for the extra key to my apartment, because I told her we needed to end things, but she refuses to give it back. AITA? Also, how does one get the key back?
My mom showed up with doughnuts! We talked to the landlord and he got a good laugh. I didn't tell him everything. Just that I had a bad breakup and trusted the wrong person. Told me it happens often. He also flirted with my mom. Good on her, nearly 50 and still getting hit on.
My ex is coming by to grab her belongings and I am giving her the shoe money rounded up. She agreed to give me the collection money. I hope this is the end of it. I really don't think I want to handle anything legal. I'll miss my collection.
Guess at the end of the day I am too lazy to bother. Great advice from everyone though. Thank you. I'm going to be much more careful with my keys and dating life.
DawnShakhar said:
NTA. And one invites a locksmith and changes the lock.
disposable-husband said:
You are not the ahole! If somebody sold my MTG card collection I would be infuriated! Selling her shoes it's barely only fair. Again, not the ahole!
OnlyViolinist928 said:
NTA. Depending on the price of your collection, you could possibly file a police report for her stealing it.
Sea-Breaz said:
I wouldn’t call you an ahole. It’s petty revenge. Also, you need to speak to your building manager and have the lock changed.
Least_Ad_4657 said:
Call the police. The card shop other knowingly bought stolen merch. This is literally illegal. He can argue it all he wants with the cops.
it-Pin-6747 said:
You know what she did was theft right? She's not your wife and she just took your stuff and sold it. What happened to the money of the sale?