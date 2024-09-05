'AITA for telling everyone that I was serving 'chicken pot pie' when it wasn’t a plain one?'

TerriblePabz wrote:

So while I do see where Frank's frustration is coming from (you said you were making one thing that turned out to be something else that you called the same thing). He had absolutely no right to speak to you like that or treat you that way. You made a grown man dinner, in your home, served it to him while it was still hot, and did not ask for anything in return.

The ONLY thing coming out of his mouth should have been "this isn't what I expected, I was really looking forward to a traditional chicken pot pie but thank you for the meal, I am sure it is delicious."