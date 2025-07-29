'AITA if I decide not to go back to my fiancé after his teenage daughter lied about me?' UPDATED

His daughter and her friend had faked some messages between me and her and it basically said that I was gonna let the baby take her room and that once the babies here her dad won't care about her anymore. She showed them to her dad and he was mad we got into an argument and kicked me out.

He sent me a long message saying that he couldn't do this anymore and that he didn't know I was treating his daughter like that and that we need to end things he said I have a month to move my stuff out. A week after that his daughter's friend said that the messages were lies and that they were fake and that I never said those things.