Stay-at-home mom says her chess dream means she can't possibly help pay bills. AITA?

She refuses to try to get income as a chess teacher at schools. She did it for 1 hour per week for about a year but decided she hated it and won't pursue it further. Other than that there is no real prospect of income in the coming years.

My job is increasingly threatened by AI and my income is decreasing. I have been warning for a few years that we need 2 incomes to maintain our standard of living. In recent years our savings have melted by 10k dollars, which is a lot of money in my country. We now only have around 6k dollars.

I'm thinking about talking to her and asking her to pay part of the bills, at least the an amount that a minimum wage worker would get, starting next year. She's free to decide how to get that money.