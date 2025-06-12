'AITA if I don’t attend a family dinner because of a grudge against my sister?'

I said I’d pay her on payday and even drive her to the concert. She said she’d think about it people were offering double the price. Next day, she called and said she and her ex had fought and he wasn’t going. She asked if I still wanted the ticket. I said yes, but I’d have to pay her on the first. She said okay. My friends warned me she might sell it anyway, but I defended her. I didn’t think she’d do that to me.