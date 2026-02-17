'AITA if I don't help my friend find a hairdresser for her wedding?' UPDATED

A wedding planner would have been the right call if she didn’t want to plan it herself. I feel like the whole thing seems like it depends on the friends attitude. Is she stressed and overwhelmed and asking for a lifeline? Or is she being demanding and rude.

skwigi wrote:

NAH is my take on this. It's not a crazy ask on the bride's part, but it's also not unreasonable if you aren't up to the task and say so. Maybe you could work together with the other bridesmaid and the sister to get the job done?

Divvy it up so one of you googles stylists and makeup artists, another of you makes the phone calls and appointments, another of you goes with the bride-to-be for trial appointments/meet-and-greets, etc.