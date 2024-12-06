'AITA if I don't let my aunt come to my child's birthday after her husband passed away?'

"WIBTA if I don't let my aunt come to my child's birthday after her husband died?"

I (35f) am close with my mom (68f) and enjoy spending time with her and my dad, as do my husband and 3 kids (6, 2, and 1). My mom has an older sister, "Kathy" who she is close with as well. My family would see Kathy at holidays and probably 3-4 other times a year up until this year. In April Kathy's husband passed. Kathy had no children and lives alone.

Since his passing, my mom has pushed to include Kathy in almost every get together. If my family drops by on a weekend, she calls Kathy, she invites us for dinner, she then tells us Kathy is coming, etc. She has also come over to our house with Kathy when we didn't invite Kathy to come. Kathy is there almost everytime I see my parents for the last several months.