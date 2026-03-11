'AITA if I don't want to meet my dad's girlfriend so soon after the divorce?' UPDATED

NTA. And he's not doing anything wrong either. You're not wrong to be hurt. And, well, he won't be wrong to be hurt. Life is messy. Divorce is especially messy. Your feelings are perfectly valid and so are his. I will say DO make sure to look at his perspective. For him, it's not been 4 months since a tragic event.

It's been YEARS in the making and 4 months since he finally escaped. Remember, marriage being miserable doesn't mean your mom OR your dad were the bad guy in the divorce. They just were in a bad situation together.

Both have likely been wanting to feel loved and supported for MANY years now. There is NOTHING wrong with them moving fast to get back into dating. Because this ISN'T moving fast. They waited until they were divorced. They've been waiting years.