'AITA if I don't want to meet my dad's girlfriend so soon after the divorce?' UPDATED

My (20sf) parents just divorced in August, right around my birthday. It was a long time coming since my parents met online and then decided to marry after a month of knowing each other in person.
They were very unhappy together and only stuck through it for the sake of me and my siblings, since they are both children of divorced parents and they didn't want us to experience that, plus financial dependency. I am honestly happy for my mom and dad because they have been doing so much better since they split.
Anyways its been less than four months since the divorce and my dad (mid-40s) decided to sit me down in his apartment to not-so-subtly point out that he has a new girlfriend. Cool, congrats. But then he says he wants my siblings and I over at his apartment for Christmas to meet her because its getting serious.
Immediately, I made a face. Because yeah, my mind went to my mom and that "twenty year prison" he called their marriage. I was judging him on the spot for leaping into a new relationship. He got defensive and explained himself: They've been dating for months and its getting serious, so he believes its time that he introduces his kids.
Problem is, I don't want to meet her. Not that I hate her or I feel bitter towards her, but I'm too old to be considering her as a parent or anything significant. If loving my dad is her prerogative, then cool. I want her to make him happy, just don't involve me.
Still, I think it's too soon. And to be honest its not just me, but other family members are still processing the divorce. Not to mention that I don't plan to really contact my dad once he moves out of the country (he wants to live in the Philippines...wish I knew why).
He has been an emotional stress on me and my family and honestly I have grown less and less affectionate towards him due to how he treats other people. I guess you could say I've grown emotionally distant because of his behaviors and at this point, I just prefer to dissolve contact with him once he goes far enough that I can't see his face regularly anymore.
But would it be overreacting to say that I don't want to meet this woman yet? Or even accept her as a parental figure? He says I'm overreacting and I should meet her. And I'm a bit of a pushover, so I feel like I am being mean towards a woman I have never met.
At the same time, it feels too soon and too fast. I don't have any friends who have been in a situation like this so I don't have anyone to consult on this complicated matter.
TL;DR: AITA for not wanting to meet my dad's new girlfriend less than four months after his divorce with my mom?
Watches503 wrote:
It’s not too soon because you say they only stayed together for years for you and siblings. This means a lot to your dad and it doesn’t take that much effort to have dinner with her, or hang out for a a couple hours somewhere with your dad and her.
However. I don’t blame you for not wanting to meet her, especially if he just wants to take off to the Philippines. I couldn’t do that to my daughter. I’m sorry you’re going through this.
BlazeFireVale wrote:
NTA. And he's not doing anything wrong either. You're not wrong to be hurt. And, well, he won't be wrong to be hurt. Life is messy. Divorce is especially messy. Your feelings are perfectly valid and so are his. I will say DO make sure to look at his perspective. For him, it's not been 4 months since a tragic event.
It's been YEARS in the making and 4 months since he finally escaped. Remember, marriage being miserable doesn't mean your mom OR your dad were the bad guy in the divorce. They just were in a bad situation together.
Both have likely been wanting to feel loved and supported for MANY years now. There is NOTHING wrong with them moving fast to get back into dating. Because this ISN'T moving fast. They waited until they were divorced. They've been waiting years.
You are an important part of your Dad's life. You're moving into the time of life where you're not just a child, you're a friend he's had for twenty years. One he expects to have for the rest of his life. Someone he wants to support him, to talk to about things. So imagine how you would feel if your parents didn't want to meet your girlfriend/boyfriend? It would hurt, right?
That is NOT me arguing you should meet her. You're still processing a major, painful life change. That's very valid. But DO make sure to have empathy for your dad too and to see where he is emotionally. Eventually, if you want to have your parents in your life, you will need to get to know their new partners.
goodtosixies wrote:
NTA, sort of. I think it's fair to say that it's just too soon for you. Also, I think that events like the holidays, birthdays, or weddings are the wrong time to introduce a new partner. Those sorts events are already emotionally charged and the focus should be on the celebration.
You will have to get to know this person if he is serious. Maybe suggest a separate lunch after the holidays. Tell him Christmastime is too hectic and you would like to have the time to get to know her in a less pressured environment.
PerformanceLiving495 wrote:
You’re not, you’re just still processing a divorce he had a head start on. He’s already moved on, but you haven’t, and that’s normal. It’s not about his girlfriend, it’s about him rushing your emotions and calling you overreactive when you’re not ready. You’re allowed to need more time.
Welp, it went as expected. To summarize the original little post I made first: A week after Thanksgiving, my dad admitted that right after he moved out of my family house, he entered a relationship with a woman and had been dating her for four months (although I personally suspect he may have been cheating on my mom but nobody in my family speaks of that :) ).
He also told me he wanted me and my siblings to meet his girlfriend around Christmas time to have dinner together in his home. I warned him against it, saying he should wait to introduce us. He didn't listen. My siblings and I got to his place with gifts for him in our arms, only for our smiles to drop when we saw her.
Prior to entering his home, we all said we would leave if she was there so in shock, one of my brothers just said "we're leaving" before we could properly say anything more tactful. Needless to say, it was painfully awkward. We agreed to take food and open gifts at least, but we were clear that none of us were ready to meet and one of my brothers even had to go outside to calm himself down.
Also kind of crappy that all the gifts were from the girlfriend, not my dad. I pulled her aside to explain I just learned about her a month prior, plus my father did not communicate to any of his children clearly about his new relationship and thankfully she understood our emotional reactions.
Again, my dad said we were overreacting, but after a painfully emotional conversation outside his place, he understood our perspective and apologized. I found out recently that his girlfriend chewed his ass out about surprising us once we drove away, which is why I decided to update even if nobody asked.
Because of all of this, my siblings and I are pretty distant from our father. Not only has his girlfriend lectured him (she has divorced several times before and understood the dos and don'ts, this is my dad's first), but all our grandparents and even his friends have actually reached out to us and have been offering comfort after our dad's colossal mess up.
I do think I'm going to follow through on the idea of cutting contact once he moves to the Philippines in the summer/fall, as this ordeal has been the cherry on top of all the things he has done to my family and I.
If you read this, thank you for listening. Writing this all out in post is somewhat therapeutic at the moment since I can't rant about this to anyone else in my life without someone crying (aka me and my siblings). It will pass and there's a chance I could try and mend my relationship with my dad but...probably not lol.
Iceblue wrote:
Is she from the Philippines? Seems weird to get into a new relationship and immediately move to another country within a year.
OP responded:
Coincidentally, she is from there, but her work visa is expiring this year which is why they're hitting the gas on their relationship. My grandparents have been pissed at him for this because this is exactly how my mom and his relationship started (they got together weeks after meeting I'll after online dating).
Benter_bum wrote:
NTA. You want your parents to be happy, but if you don't want to meet someone, that should be respected. But at least you were told about her. I arrived home on holiday to some guy I've never heard of at the table. Was like what ever, she knows lots of people I don't. Then he was there in the morning. Was like you could have told me you had a boyfriend. Or just a heads up, anything.
glass_key4626 wrote:
"She has divorced several times and understands the do's and don'ts."
That....certainly is a phrase I haven't read before. Let's see how long her and dad will last...
Adelucas wrote:
Sounds like his girlfriend is actually a decent person. Chewing him out seems like a good result. She didn't blame any of you, she put the blame squarely where it belonged. I suspect your dad is going to be single in the not too distant future.
As for your dad, he's as dense as teak. Most of us have experienced the first flush of a new romance, but he wants to shout it from the rooftops when it's really not appropriate. I'm sure if it was a year later everything would have been different, but right after your family broke up and the wounds are still raw? Moron.