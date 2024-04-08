'AITA if I ignore my sister's fiancé on their wedding day and pretend that she is marrying a ghost?'

I told my sister what happened privately in person. She said that this truly blindsided her as she thought that this month was actually going pretty great for their relationship. We looked at the timestamp of when he texted me that night and apparently he texted me that he missed me inappropriately while my sister was in the next room.

My sister was obviously heartbroken and started crying. She said that she doesn't think it's cheating, and neither do I, but it's definitely suspicious and weird. She told me that she won't bring it up that she knows about his drunk texts, but that she will mentally distance herself and slowly save up to eventually move out.