'AITA if I kick out my broke freeloading BF, leaving him homeless?' UPDATED 2X

I didn’t work this hard in life to spend it with someone who lacks the ability to be an adult in every way possible. If I kick him out, he will literally have nothing, but at the same time, it's completely his fault. AITAH?

[Edit] I do want to say that in the beginning I truly had faith he was just getting his life together and he needed time, with working and going to school and I was able to support us until he was stable. However the situation has completely devolved. I don’t know what he’s spending his money on, other than his phone bill, internet and the gym. His schooling is 100% paid for by the union.