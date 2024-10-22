'AITA if I let my mooch cousin go hungry on our family vacation?' UPDATED 6X

And this is the part you guys are waiting for. The entitled person aspect to this, and why I decided to give this update. I chose the cheapest cabins for all but one cabin. The more expensive cabin will entirely be paid for by the people occupying it.

One of the cheap cabins may not get to go. No one else is footing the bill. Those two people occupying it are responsible for their portion. If they can’t pay, they don’t go and no one else is penalized. They know this. They have 10 months to come up with the price of their cabin. It will be a struggle. The struggle is entirely due to poor financial management.