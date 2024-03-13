'AITA if I let my mooch cousin go hungry on our family vacation?' UPDATED 5X

There's no reasoning with someone living insdie their own world of entitlement. But sometimes, you need outside opinions to confirm that.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP asked if they were wrong for putting their foot down about family vacation expenses. They wrote:

"AITA if my cousin goes hungry?"

Let’s introduce the cast of characters and hopefully make things clearer. There’s me and and my SO. There is my cousin (1) their SO and their 2 children ranging in age from 7-9 My aunt. My other cousin (2). My other cousin (3) and his son who is 18. Cousin 2 and 3 are siblings. We are all 40 and over. All have jobs except for the kids, the 18 year old and the aunt (who is retired).