'AITA if I refuse to pay the bride’s share for a bachelorette?'

Consistent-Leopard71 said:

teresajs said:

DragonRageIlovemilk said:

NTA. Girl, you already paid a ton of money for a wedding you will not attend??? What?? Don't pay the full amount. Remind them that you already spent a haftey amount you already spent. And remind them that 1, with all due respect, you are not responsible for the 2, even if it was agreed to cover the brides expanses why are you the only one who needs to cover it. Why not split the 750 bucks between the people who arrived to the party. In my eyes they are just legit. Leeching money from you cause you are willing to pay it.