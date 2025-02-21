'AITA if I stop a tradition among my friend group? The whole thing hurts my feelings.'

"WIBTA if I stopped a tradition among my friend group?"

Hi, I (23F) am in a friend group with three other girls (all 23F). I've been single for two years, and the rest are all in committed relationships, the shortest being eight months and the longest being almost two years. Ever since they all started dating, our hangouts have turned to triple dates, with me as an extra, and we never hang out as just the four of us anymore.

I'm not too put off by this, as their boyfriends are all super nice and I enjoy being friends with them. Somewhere along the way, one of my friends, 'Maya', started a tradition of taking a 'seventh wheel photo', where I stand alone staring at the camera and the three couples doing couple-y things (e.g. holding hands, hugging, etc.) around me.