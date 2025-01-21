'AITA if I take the flight without my husband because he didn't pack his stuff on time?'

Fit-Cucumber-3766 wrote:

NTA. he should know better as an adult? He needs to pack his own bags and not have a fall back (you) for not packing them, he’s a grown ass man. he needs to get his priorities right. and your baby is not just yours, it’s HIS baby as well and with that comes responsibilities which he should be fulfilling. girl visit your family w your baby if he takes too long.