'AITA if I tell everyone the truth about what's going on? It would ruin my husband's image.' UPDATED

The truth has a way of coming out, it's just a matter of whether you want to usher it out yourself.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if it'd be inappropriate for her to tell family and friends about what he husband has been dealing with mentally. She wrote:

"WIBTA if I just tell everyone the truth about what is going on, even tho it would ruin my husband's image."

Okay, so my husband has been dealing with some major issues. We have not yet figured out what it is. But he has been like dealing with certain delusions. For example, it all started 6 months ago when he was convinced he had caught me cheating because he found a document saying so on my laptop. When I arrived home and he tried looking for it to show me, he obviously couldn't find it.